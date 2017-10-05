Clean Plates, Contributor
Green Goddess Pizza

10/05/2017 10:07 am ET

Published on Clean Plates

Recipe by Leah Vanderveldt

This combo of pesto, thinly sliced zucchini, and caramelized onion is a simple but flavor-packed dish that can easily be made vegan by using dairy-free pesto and omitting the honey.

  • SERVES: 4
  • TOTAL TIME: 30 MINUTES
  • ACTIVE TIME: 15 MINUTES

Ingredients

  • Socca Pizza Base
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • Sea salt and crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup (optional)
  • 1/2 to 3/4 cup pesto, plus more for garnish (optional)
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced into ribbons with a vegetables peeler
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

Directions

  1. In a large skillet, warm 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and a generous pinch salt, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions have softened and have begun to brown. If the pan gets too dry, add a tablespoon of water and stir.
  2. Stir balsamic vinegar into skillet and cook for 10 to 15 minutes longer, stirring often, until onions are very soft, a little sticky,and a deep golden brown. Remove from heat and stir in honey or maple syrup, if desired.
  3. Spread 2 to 3 tablespoons pesto on each of 4 soccas. Top with zucchini ribbons and caramelized onion. Dot with additional pesto, if desired. Sprinkle with sea salt flakes and crushed red pepper and serve.

