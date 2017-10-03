'Green News Report' - October 3, 2017

‘Green News Report’ is six minutes of independent green news, politics, analysis and snarky comment - heard on many fine radio stations around the country. For additional info on stories we covered today, plus today’s ‘Green News Extra’, please click right here to listen!

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Humanitarian crisis remains dire in Puerto Rico as U.S. military finally steps up its disaster response; Trump attacks San Juan Mayor on Twitter...from his golf club in New Jersey; PLUS: General Motors announces it will make a big push into electric cars...thanks to China... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Puerto Rico is all our worst fears about Trump becoming real: A real crisis comes and Trump can’t handle it; Tricks that CA can use to move to all-electric cars; Sec. Perry just proposed sweeping new steps to help struggling coal and nuclear plants; Global warming made Europe's fiery 'Lucifer' summer 10 times more likely; Chinese city bans most coal; Tests find toxic chemicals after Texas plant fire; Solar industry split on trade tariffs controversy; Arctic National Wildlife Refuge targeted for drilling in Senate budget... PLUS: 40 Catholic groups announce divestment from fossil fuels.... and much, MUCH more! ...

