'Green News Report' - October 5, 2017

‘Green News Report’ is six minutes of independent green news, politics, analysis and snarky comment - heard on many fine radio stations around the country. For additional info on stories we covered today, plus today’s ‘Green News Extra’, please click right here to listen!

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump visits Puerto Rico, downplays the disaster there; U.S. taxpayers give the fossil fuel industry $20 billion a year in subsidies; Scotland bans fracking; PLUS: Hidden costs of climate change costing U.S. tax-payers hundreds of billions a year, and it's getting worse... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): TransCanada abandons Energy East, Eastern Mainline projects; Interior Department whistleblower resigns, calling Ryan Zinke's leadership a failure; Scientists mapping Greenland have produced some surprising - and worrying - results; Interior Department rejects 25 endangered species petitions; Federal judge rebukes Trump Admin, reinstates federal methane emissions rules; Solar energy boom sets records, shatters expectations; Trump takes first step toward scrapping Obama's Clean Power Plan; Scientists may have solved 'missing' methane mystery; Harvey damage at San Jacinto waste pits shows bigger problems for EPA... PLUS: Climate change could nearly triple airplane turbulence in the next decades.... and much, MUCH more! ...

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.