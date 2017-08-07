Greg Kelly hosts Southampton Hospital's Annual Summer Party

The Southampton Hospital held its annual Summer Party over the weekend. Good Day NY co-host Greg Kelly saved the day when he stepped in as Master of Ceremonies when regular emcee Chuck Scarborough left town. Kelly joked "I know Chuck wanted to be here tonight but he's traveling, I believe he's following the Grateful Dead." Greg added, Chuck's an amazing friend and I know how much he's done for Southampton Hospital and by the way it’s now Stony Brook Southampton Hospital which denied me admission when I applied." The night raised more than $1.5 million to support the Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department, which they originally supported with a 5-million-dollar gift; the treating department serves more than 25,000 people annually.