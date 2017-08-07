Greg Kelly hosts Southampton Hospital's Annual Summer Party

The Southampton Hospital held its annual Summer Party over the weekend. Good Day NY co-host Greg Kelly saved the day when he stepped in as Master of Ceremonies when regular emcee Chuck Scarborough left town. Kelly joked "I know Chuck wanted to be here tonight but he's traveling, I believe he's following the Grateful Dead." Greg added, Chuck's an amazing friend and I know how much he's done for Southampton Hospital and by the way it’s now Stony Brook Southampton Hospital which denied me admission when I applied." The night raised more than $1.5 million to support the Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department, which they originally supported with a 5-million-dollar gift; the treating department serves more than 25,000 people annually.
Among those in attendance were Wilbur Ross and Hilary Geary Ross, Howard Lorber, Somers and Jonathan Farkas, Dr. Christopher Calapai, Julie Ratner, Jean and Martin Shafiroff, Dr. Kenneth Mark and Chief Administrative Officer Robert Chaloner and VP of Community and Government Relations Steve Bernstein. Also in the mix were Audrey and Martin Gruss, who gave 5 million dollars to create their eponymously named Heart and Stroke Center.
The evening was chaired by Marigay McKee and Bill Ford, Georgina Bloomberg and Terrance McNally who attended with his husband Tom Kirdahy. Auction items included a pair of diamond earrings by designer Lisa Jackson.
