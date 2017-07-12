Jimmy Kimmel has given the classic 80s movie “Gremlins” a Trumpian twist.
On Tuesday, the late night host aired a spoof trailer for the film “Kremlins,” in which Russian President Vladimir Putin receives the “unusual gift” of a reptile-like creature with Donald Trump’s face.
“If you expose it to the truth, you may hurt it,” says the trailer’s voiceover, before warning the new owner of the beastie to “never ever let it tweet after midnight.”
Check out the full trailer above.
