Greta Van Susteren To Get Nightly Show On MSNBC

Former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren will have a new show on MSNBC, the network announced Thursday.

Van Susteren will have a daily weekday show that airs 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. called “For The Record with Greta” ― a variation on the name of her Fox show, which was called “On The Record.” The show begins on Monday and will cover “news coverage and analysis of the day’s top headlines spanning politics and beyond,” according to a network release.

“I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC,” Van Susteren said in a statement. “The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there.”

The announcement comes days after Megyn Kelly, Van Susteren’s former colleague at Fox, announced she would join NBC.

Van Susteren abruptly announced she was leaving Fox in September. She initially defended former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after he was accused of sexual harassment, and New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported that she left the network because she was “troubled by the culture” Ailes built.