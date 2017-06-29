Greta Van Susteren Out At MSNBC

Greta Van Susteren tweeted Thursday afternoon that she is leaving her hosting duties at MSNBC.

I am out at MSNBC - — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

Her departure comes just shy of six months after she started at the network, which she joined to anchor “For The Record With Greta.”

“They let her go,” Van Susteren’s husband, John Coale, told CNN’s Brian Stelter.

MSNBC President Phil Griffin confirmed the news in a memo to network employees.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” Griffin wrote.

According to Vanity Fair, which first reported Van Susteren’s sudden departure, Wednesday’s show was her last appearance.

Beginning Thursday, a rotation of hosts will replace her, Griffin wrote. Legal correspondent Ari Melber will permanently take over the 6 p.m. time slot next month, while continuing to provide legal commentary on both MSNBC and NBC News.

After 14 years at Fox News, Van Susteren suddenly left the network in September, following the resignation of former network President Roger Ailes amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment. Van Susteren had initially defended Ailes, but had reportedly been concerned about the culture of the network under Ailes’ leadership.

“Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years and I took advantage of the clause in my contract which allows me to leave now,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “The clause had a time limitation, meaning I could not wait.”

Before joining Fox News, Van Susteren was an anchor on CNN.

Van Susteren’s MSNBC show had suffered from low ratings, despite the network’s overall success in recent months. In May, MSNBC was number 1 in primetime ratings for the first time in 17 years.