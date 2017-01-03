Gretchen Carlson To Write About Empowerment In New Starring Role For Time Magazine

Gretchen Carlson, who accused former Fox News chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment while she was an anchor for the network, announced Tuesday that she’s moved on to a new role.

While guest-hosting the “Today” show, Carlson revealed that she’ll be a columnist for the Motto section of Time magazine’s website, writing about women and empowerment. The online newsletter targets a largely female audience with news about current events, such as abortion rights, lifestyle tips and professional advice.

She also announced she will start a foundation supporting women and girls.

Her first column will appear on Jan. 16 and she’ll contribute at least one article per month, Time said in a statement.

The appearance on “Today” was the former news host’s return to anchoring after filing a lawsuit in July against Ailes who was then the chairman and CEO of Fox News.

The suit precipitated a series of harassment accusations against Ailes from other women working at the cable news network that led to his ouster weeks later.

Carlson alleged that Ailes ogled her, commented on her appearance during her 11 years at the network and once said, “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better.”

She settled her case with Fox for $20 million while Ailes reportedly walked away with a $40-million severance package.