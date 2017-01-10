Fans of ABC’s beloved Thursday night lineup will have to wait one more week for the returns of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” and the premiere of “Scandal,” due to a Donald Trump pre-inauguration special.

Excuse us for one moment ...

ABC has reportedly bumped new episodes of #TGIT in favor of a “20/20” special titled “America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington” on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. Repeats of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “HTGAWM” will air before the special. The network will then air three brand new episodes the following week on Jan. 26.

“I just think that ABC does its programming,” Shonda Rhimes told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday about the decision to postpone #TGIT. “I’m not in charge of scheduling. I’m fine with whatever they want to do. It has nothing to do with my job. I stay in my lane.”

“I honestly don’t have anything to do with programming or scheduling, and don’t pay attention to it or spend very much time caring about it,” she added.

Now drink like you’re Olivia Pope and your wine of the month subscription is about to end to make this news go down more easily.