Grilled Turmeric Cauliflower Steaks

Let’s fire up the grill! Cauliflower steaks have become a staple on our weekly dinner menu. One of our favorite herbs, turmeric, adds a savory taste while providing a punch of health benefits. Some research suggest that turmeric may reduce inflammation, decrease symptoms of irritable bowel disease (IBS) and arthritis. When it comes to eating healthy, it is important not to underestimate the nutritious power of cauliflower. This cruciferous vegetable is an excellent source of antioxidants like vitamins B6, C, and K. Its fiber and choline content may help improve our heart and brain health. Cauliflower also contains the cancer-fighting phytochemical, sulforaphane. Studies increasingly show that sulforaphane may alter estrogen metabolism and protect the body against estrogen-mediated cell damage associated with the development of cancer.