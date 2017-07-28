Grilled Turmeric Cauliflower Steaks

Let’s fire up the grill! Cauliflower steaks have become a staple on our weekly dinner menu. One of our favorite herbs, turmeric, adds a savory taste while providing a punch of health benefits. Some research suggest that turmeric may reduce inflammation, decrease symptoms of irritable bowel disease (IBS) and arthritis. When it comes to eating healthy, it is important not to underestimate the nutritious power of cauliflower. This cruciferous vegetable is an excellent source of antioxidants like vitamins B6, C, and K. Its fiber and choline content may help improve our heart and brain health. Cauliflower also contains the cancer-fighting phytochemical, sulforaphane. Studies increasingly show that sulforaphane may alter estrogen metabolism and protect the body against estrogen-mediated cell damage associated with the development of cancer.
Ingredients:
(serves 2-4)
· 1 head cauliflower, leaves removed, cleaned and dried
· 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
· turmeric, to taste
· sea salt, to taste
· salt-free lemon pepper blend, to taste
Directions:
1. Set grill on medium-high heat.
2. Slice cauliflower into four ¾ inch thick steaks. If you can slice more out of one cauli head, go for it! Save the small floret pieces for grilling or another meal.
3. Place sliced cauliflower on a baking sheet. Drizzle or brush both sides with extra virgin olive oil. Then, lightly coat with turmeric, season with sea salt, and salt-free lemon pepper blend.
4. Grill for 10 minutes. Flip. Continue grilling for 10 more minutes or until desired tenderness is achieved.
5. Top with tricolor quinoa, fresh corn off the cob and a sprinkle of fresh basil.
~Healthy Happy Cauli Grilling!
