Grilled Watermelon with Feta, Jalapeños and Honey

Published on Clean Plates

SERVES: 6-8

Ingredients

8 1-inch-thick slices watermelon, small wedges

1 1/2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1 jalapeño, chopped (for no spice, take out seeds, for spice, keep all seeds in)

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 oz. crumbled feta cheese

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 medium lime

Directions

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Brush watermelon with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place watermelon on grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until it's warmed enough throughout to establish grill lines. Arrange on a platter. Sprinkle jalapeño, cilantro and feta over watermelon. Drizzle with honey and squeeze lime half over.

Note: Recipe courtesy of Jim Warner, director of nutrition services and executive chef at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Check out a video of this recipe here.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook