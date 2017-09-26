Grilled Watermelon with Feta, Jalapeños and Honey

Published on Clean Plates
- SERVES: 6-8
Ingredients
- 8 1-inch-thick slices watermelon, small wedges
- 1 1/2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
- 1 jalapeño, chopped (for no spice, take out seeds, for spice, keep all seeds in)
- 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 oz. crumbled feta cheese
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 medium lime
Directions
- Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Brush watermelon with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place watermelon on grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until it's warmed enough throughout to establish grill lines. Arrange on a platter.
- Sprinkle jalapeño, cilantro and feta over watermelon. Drizzle with honey and squeeze lime half over.
Note: Recipe courtesy of Jim Warner, director of nutrition services and executive chef at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Check out a video of this recipe here.
