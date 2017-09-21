Groom's Gift to Bride on Their Wedding Day Will Make You Cry

Rando Martins, a videographer based out of Greenville, SC has been filming his entire courtship with Dr. Megan Afshar since the first time they met. Martins said, “I met Megan doing video production at a conference she was attending. At the end of the conference, she left and I was blissfully bummed out. I knew that meeting her was a life moment, so naturally I took out my camera and documented that significant event. After talking for 2 months on the phone, I planned a trip with some friends that so conveniently was near her, and I drove down from Connecticut. We hit it off and 9 months later I moved down to Greenville in April.”

Martins has been documenting every significant moment of his life since late 2010 and routinely captured the day to day of his relationship with Afshar. He has been posting end of year videos on his website aptly named endofyearvideo.com since 2011. He says his bride was aware of the filming, but thought the filming for for Martin’s end of year video and was surprised at their reception with the video began to play starting from the very beginning of their relationship to the moment she walked down the aisle.

“She didn't know it would turn into an "end of our dating" video. She's just so much fun to surprise.”