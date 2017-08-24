Group Dynamics in the Face of a Deviant POTUS

Early on in most forms of psychotherapy, the therapist asks about the patient’s childhood, how he or she felt when things went well or poorly, how frustration was tolerated and how conflicts were resolved. You don’t need to be a psychiatrist to understand the reason for historical review: the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

Lifelong patterns of emotional and social behavior are established remarkably early in life. Scientific studies following people for decades after infancy have shown that many aspects of temperament –such as anxiety, irritability and calmness- are evident in the first six months of life and remain characteristics of an individual throughout their lives. Enduring aspects of temperament and personality are considerably genetic, that is inherited from one’s parents, but environment and experience play an important modifying role.

What then are we to make of the seemingly inexplicable and undisciplined behavior of our president? Is there reason to be surprised by any of it, as so many appear to be, or is it consistent with what we have heard about his behavior as a child, in school, in his social activities, and in business? I doubt that any of his erratic behavior and hyperbolic and personal threats are out of character with what our president’s lifelong history would predict. It’s a simple formula and it keeps repeating, whether it’s a teacher, Putin, white supremacists or the press: If he thinks you are a “fan”, he’s your friend; if he thinks you’re not, he’s not. The details, the content of what he reacts to are totally irrelevant. The only thing that matters is whether he perceives adulation, or admiration, or at least positive reviews. If he perceives the opposite, he is congenitally incapable of a measured response.

The big surprise is how our elected officials, the guardians of our political and cultural traditions, have tolerated Trump’s conduct. Wilfred Bion, an early pioneer in group psychoanalysis from the Tavistock Clinic in London, said that in every group, the sickest, most immature member always gets their way, until the healthier, more mature members finally decide to expel the sicker person. Psychologically healthier group members are not willing or able to operate at the same level, to utilize the same approaches to interacting with other members of the group- the same degree of manipulation, impulsiveness, neediness, and self-preoccupation. They tolerate the intolerable by rationalizing, by turning a blind’s eye, by finding some perverse advantage in it, and by compromising their own sense of reality. All to avoid a direct confrontation.