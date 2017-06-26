POLITICS
Conservative’s Story About 'How Republicans Are Born' Backfires Spectacularly

Grover Norquist gets schooled about taxes on Twitter.

By Ed Mazza
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, shared a story on Twitter. It didn't go well for him.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist seemed to think he had the perfect example to explain his problem with taxes, and to illustrate ― as he put it ― “how Republicans are born.”

On Sunday, the head of the conservative Americans for Tax Reform wrote on Twitter

The post quickly went viral, but probably not for the reasons Norquist expected. Of the more than 4,500 comments, many explained exactly what the tax on that guitar would be used for.

Here are some examples: 

Here’s some of the reaction to the reaction: 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

