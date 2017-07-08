Growing Our Way into a Sustainable Future

Introduction

I dislike simple answers that stem from a naïve, positivistic outlook. Hope is good and necessary, but it must be tempered by the reality around us. For example, I recently was discussing the issue of climate change with a group of tech-savvy students visiting Central America. They had come on a trip to learn about how climate change was affecting small farmers in the region through the disruption of the hydrological cycle and other climatic events. After hearing story after story from small farmers who had lost crops due to drought or deluge, one of the students mentioned: “Thank goodness that all these problems will be taken care of once we finally launch all those tiny umbrellas into space.”

Disguising the Most Basic Solution

I am not an engineer, and the massive engineering solutions to tackle climate change seem to me more like science fiction than plausible scientific solutions to a very real problem. When astronomer Roger Angel recommends sending 16 trillion tiny, light-deflecting robots into orbit around our planet, I picture him saying that with those cool, pointed ears of Spock on Star Wars.

While not everyone shares in the belief that massive geo-engineering solutions are the path to deal with climate change, there seems to be a growing consensus around the world that shifting to renewable sources of energy is the panacea that will help us take care of the problems our industrial civilization has created.

Einstein warned us decades us that “we can't solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” If technology and industrialization have had a major hand in leading us into the climate crisis we´re facing, perhaps we need to look for other ways to confront the issue.

Speaking about the positivistic outlook that all our climate change problems will be resolved when the titans of industry and technology figure out the renewable energy puzzle, the agrarian writer Wendell Berry believes that “this is fantastical because the basic cause of the energy crisis is not scarcity; it is moral ignorance and weakness of character. We don't know how to use energy, or what to use it for. And we cannot restrain ourselves. Our time is characterized as much by the abuse and waste of human energy as it is by the abuse and waste of fossil fuel energy.”

The idea of reducing energy usage is definitely not a popular solution that many people get excited about. It is far more alluring to believe in high-tech solutions that will allow us, as Berry says, to “pursue our ideals of affluence, comfort, mobility, and leisure indefinitely.” Nonetheless, confronting our standards of consumption and lifestyle, and learning how to accept limitations to how we live and how much energy we consume is the most elemental step in confronting climate change.

The Role of Renewable Energy

We can´t live without energy in today´s world, however, and tackling climate change will need to be a multi-pronged effort that challenges how much energy we consume and where it comes from. If limiting our energy use is the first step, reimagining a world without fossil fuels is another step.

Recently, the government of France announced that they were planning to ban all diesel and gas powered vehicles by 2040. A world without cars might be too hard for us to imagine, but a world without carbon dioxide spewing, gas-powered cars is certainly a worthy objective. But where is the electricity going to come from to power a world of electric cars?

Visionary author Jeremy Rifkin believes that the “Third Industrial Revolution,” characterized by the convergence of an energy and communication revolution, offers a way to transform our society while limiting the damage potentially caused by climate change. According to Rifkin, the increasing importance of the internet along with the rapid development of household renewable energies, will allow our society to create an internet energy matrix, with individual households all contributing to an interconnected grid. When driving your electric car down the highway, instead of pulling into a gas station to refuel, you might be able to simply pull up to a stranger´s house and recharge your car´s batteries while enjoying a cup of coffee and the morning newspaper.

The decentralization of the energy sector so that individual households can contribute to our global energy needs through rooftop solar panels and mini-wind turbines is certainly appealing. However, there is also a role for government in transitioning to cleaner, renewable energy sources.

Typically, governments together with large multinational energy corporations tend to think in terms of massive mega projects. When it comes to renewable energies, the typical government project has focused on creating 1000 MW hydro dams or filling entire deserts with solar panels. The logic of large scale, concentrated renewable energy projects, however, might not be what we need to transition into a more sustainable society.

Mega-hydro projects often cause enormous amounts of damage to fluvial ecosystems and more often than not are forcefully located on the lands and of indigenous groups in blatant disrespect for their ancestral rights over their territories. Instead of damming up yet another river or ruining the panoramic view of a mountain valley with thousands of buzzing wind turbines, why not focus on transforming the energy grid in places that is already government owned?

One asphalt paving company offers a glimpse into how our nation could transform our interstate and highway network into a massive a network of solar panels to power our nation. Almost every interstate is free from any sort of tree cover making it a great option for solar capture. One option would be to put solar panels and/or wind turbines in the divided green areas between 8 lane highways.

Another option would be to incorporate solar panels directly into the paving process. The Superior Asphalt Paving Company explains how in a not so distant future it might be feasible to incorporate solar panels directly into the paving process of roads. Indeed, countries such as France have already committed to building over a thousand miles of solar roadways that could provide power to millions of people without disturbing other ecologically sensitive areas.

While all of us hate traffic that is caused by construction, it´s an inevitable part of maintaining a quality highway system. Instead of simply repaving highways as a part of the regular maintenance routine, why not gradually incorporate solar panels directly into the highway road itself? In the US alone, there are over 46,876 miles of interstate, not counting state highways and other roads which could total over 4.1 million total miles.

The Combination of Changing Lifestyles and Using Technological Advances