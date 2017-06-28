Growing Up Under Authoritarian Rule

In the 1990s I met a man in the San Francisco area who had grown up in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. He was a schoolmate of Anne Frank, who did not escape early death.

After my friend Robbert suggested that I write a book about his adolescence, we made two trips to his native city, giving me an opportunity to see where before the war he had made friends with an elephant at the zoo across the street, where he had escaped a police raid by hiding all day in a tiny space on top of his father, where he delivered big pots of stew to fellow Jews who were being shipped to camps. (The whole story can be found in Gift of Darkness: Growing Up in Occupied Amsterdam.)

Despite a long career in post-war Amsterdam, Robbert had never visited the house where Anne Frank hid, until betrayed, above her father’s place of business. During one of our trips, standing in the high-ceilinged room that she had occupied, I asked him for his thoughts. He replied softly, “she had a big space.” As I discovered, he had hid in a tiny room in the country off a barn for cows and in a hut for a pig. On the other hand, he had the good luck to survive.

Several times he was close to being captured. One time concerned a young women he had met and with whom he had fallen in love. The Nazis had brought Selma to Amsterdam as preparation for sending her to a camp. Robbert had a job delivering food to what was called the Jewish Theater, then a place where the police brought captured Jews. now a museum.