Growing Your Business by Crunching the Numbers: How to Monitor Your Website with Google Analytics

Small to mid-sized businesses can DIY their online marketing analytics.

If you are a small or medium-sized business, there is no room for the spaghetti method (throw things at the wall and see what sticks) when it comes to your online marketing spend. You want your digital dollars to stretch as far as possible, but how do you know if what you are doing is actually working?

As your business grows, your marketing needs will also grow with it, so checking out these tools on your dedicated website may be an awakening moment. Some useful questions to ask yourself about your online presence:

Is your content reaching your audience and bringing them back for more?

Are you employing paid advertising and what is the return on investment?

Are you engaging experts and influencers to be the voice box of your brand?

Maybe your traffic goes up, but is that translating into sales? Sometimes there seems to be no rhyme or reason with certain campaigns and online behavior.

Your audience arrives at your content from three channels: email, search, and social. The best marketers focus their efforts on creating content that can be discovered across all of these. Then the real fun begins: seeing exactly how that content performs in terms of profit.

Search Engine Optimization is still one of the best ways of ensuring you are driving desirable traffic. When a fella in Oklahoma types in “old tractor parts” you want to be at the top of the queue. The beauty of SEO it shows you which key words users typed in to arrive at your site. From there, you can see how users interact with your site.

Conversions are usually associated withe-commerce and business transactions, but there are actually several different types of conversion data points (subscribe widgets, phone numbers, pop-ups).However,those neat tricks are useless if you aren’t reaching the right users.

Google Analytics will do the trick as far as observing what your users do after they visit your site, and give you a clearer picture of how your output is affecting your bottom line. Here are some of the ways you can get more granular with your social media campaigns, your website visitors, or any other digital assets designed to bring your customers.

URL destination tracks if a user has completed a form submission. If go to your admin section, under “view,” click goals. From there, you can create a new goal.This will show you if you are driving interested users to your site and if they are opting in.

Duration . How long is your average user cruising your site? If you go back to the administration section of your website property in Google Analytics, you can create a duration goal and determine how long users are staying on the site and if there is any correlation between duration and purchase.

. How long is your average user cruising your site? If you go back to the administration section of your website property in Google Analytics, you can create a duration goal and determine how long users are staying on the site and if there is any correlation between duration and purchase. Pages per visit is another way to tell if your viewers are engaging. If the average visitor is reading one page for a minute and hopping off, this may be an indicator that your content isn’t relevant to them. In that same admin section, set up a custom goal to reflect Pages/Screens per session. Add the number of pages your want to see before conversion.