Growth in the Grove - AIDS Activist and Philanthropic Leader joins National AIDS Memorial Grove

The National AIDS Memorial Grove , the country’s only national monument dedicated to the memory of those lost to the AIDS virus has appointed Joe Garrett as Deputy Director.

The newly created Deputy Director will work directly with me in the execution of the organization’s mission with responsibility for leadership, strategic direction, planning, management, and reporting of the National AIDS Memorial's annual and long-range fundraising efforts. The Deputy Director works collaboratively with the Executive Director on the cultivation of key relationships within the local and national community. Additionally, the position will work alongside the Executive Director to ensure programmatic and other key projects are effectively planned and executed in support of the organization’s mission.