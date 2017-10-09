Grunt Fest 6 Bringing the Brand Experience to the Consumer

When you are a life style brand and want to bring the best experience of what you have to offer to your current and future client base, what do you do? Simple answer is follow the leader…Grunt Style! This organization has taken a significantly complex business concern and created a mind-blowing experience. For those who are entrepreneurs of a life style brand or are executives of organizations that are life style brands the information below will amaze you in how this complex concern can be creatively solved with an army of employees who care as much about the brand as they do their beloved country.

Grunt Style the leading patriotic apparel company has created an event that has continued to grow and draw the attention of veterans, military and patriotic Americans alike. This event is Grunt Fest and they are embarking on their 6th event on October 21st in their home town of Chicago IL. Grunt Style wanted to be able to have a creative avenue to interact with the consumer and bring the brand experience to the consumer. As a life style brand this is extremely important so that current and future consumers can experience the brand, not just wear the brand. They have spread the wealth over the various fest’s by having them in different cities across the country; Chicago, San Antonio, Raleigh, and Colorado Springs. According to Justin Orick, Director of Grunt Style Events, they intend to do five more Grunt Fests in 2018. Each event has grown in popularity, what it offers and the size of attendance.

As a clear example of bringing the brand to the consumer Grunt Fest 6 is the showcase as you will see below.

Grunt Fest 6 will be the largest event to date and will be done in their home city of Chicago. For the first time they will showcase all nine brands; motorsports, club, outdoors, fitness, professional, golf and sister companies that include Merica Bourbon, Alpha Outpost and Grunt fit.

All nine brands will have their own showcase experience where those attending the event can experience in a fun and exciting way the life style brand that it is. Here is exactly how they intend to do such an unheard-of feat of this magnitude:

Club Grunt Style will be providing the club house which will have various interactive activities and a DJ.

Grunt Style Outdoors will be providing a fully enclosed laser tag arena that will have special guests from the Glock Shooting team who will be put on various teams.

Grunt Style Motorsports will have adult size big wheels to race.

Grunt Style Fitness partnering up with Grunt Fit to provide an obstacle course, they will have the largest inflatable obstacle course available.

Grunt Style Professional is teaming up with Merica Bourbon to provide a speak easy lounge with fancy lighting, furniture, rat pack style music, bourbon and cigars.

Grunt Style Golf will provide a golf dart board where you hit the velcro ball at the target.

Alpha Outpost will provide an outpost, picture an old school MASH style tent, showcasing the previous boxes and the newest with a cross bow gun. These will be available to shoot at targets.

On top of all these brands bringing the brand to the attendees in these various ways there will be some amazing guests who are strong ambassadors of the brand. Brand ambassadors are extremely important to the growth of any product or service on the market. Once again Grunt Style has set the standard thru the amazing ambassadors they have attracted. Some of the exciting ambassadors that will be at Grunt Fest 6 include:

Adam Calhoun – public figure

Kirstie Ennis – featured on ESPN body magazine

Canaan Smith – headlining performer

Grunt Style Executive Team

The event will consist of various sponsors amongst all the events that are happening. There will be many give aways for attendees to experience the benefits of the brand as a life style product. As of this posting there is anticipated to be around 2,000 in attendance!

