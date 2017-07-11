GSA To Cancel Search For New $2B Suburban FBI HQ

by Jon Banister

Bisnow: Jon Banister The FBI's current HQ, the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue

The plan to move the FBI out of the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building into a new $2B suburban campus appears to be dead.

The GSA plans to announce Tuesday that it is canceling the decade-long search for a new FBI HQ, the Washington Post reports.

The search for where to build the new 2.1M SF campus had been narrowed down to three sites in Greenbelt, Landover and Springfield. In addition to spurring development around whichever site was selected, the move would have created a prime mixed-use development opportunity on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The decision between the three sites had been delayed more than six months as the GSA waited for Congress to appropriate the necessary funds. A House subcommittee voted on June 29 to rescind a $200M appropriation that already had been set aside, signaling the project was in jeopardy.

Selecting a site for the FBI HQ was the biggest decision on the board for the GSA, an agency that has been under temporary leadership since Trump took office. Former top GSA officials had speculated the decision may be pushed to 2018, but no one had expressed concern the project could be cancelled all together.

Local officials had repeatedly called on Congress to allow the project to move forward, calling the need to move the FBI out of its dilapidated HQ into a new modern campus a national security issue. It remains unclear if the GSA plans to restart the search process or table the project completely, but the cancellation will likely keep the FBI in the Hoover Building for years to come.