Guam Invasion

North Korean rockets are not raining down on the U.S. territorial island of Guam, but dead baby mice have been—and will be—dropped from the sky. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Wildlife Service is lacing these mice with the painkiller acetaminophen and targeting them to land on sites in the 210 square mile island’s forests. This aerial bait is part of a program to eradicate the ubiquitous brown tree snake, which has a fatal reaction to the ingestion of the painkiller. The snake is an invasive species that has become a scourge to the island’s economy and electric grid. It has managed to eliminate ten of the island’s 12 native species of birds as well as decimate indigenous bats and lizards. Loss of birds in turn has had the cascading effect of stunting much of Guam’s new forest growth since the fowl spread the seeds.

There are an estimated one to two million brown tree snakes on Guam. That can translate into 13,000 per square mile, with some of these pesky reptiles reaching as much as 10 feet in length. They can be aggressive, with a mildly toxic bite that is a potentially dangerous health threat only to humans who are very old, very young, or with a compromised immune system.

Brown snakes are thought to have established themselves on Guam by hitching a ride on a Navy vessel in the immediate aftermath of World War Two. With no real natural enemies on the island, the snakes proliferated, causing havoc with the utility lines and threatening Guam’s tourist industry, which generates 60 percent of the island’s non-federal business revenue.

Feral dogs and pigs have cut into the brown snake population, but not nearly enough. USDA scientists have been experimenting with various traps and barriers. There has also been research on parasites, poisons, and breeding disruptors as possible population controls. And then there are those drug-laden mice.

Yet the brown snake may be the least of Guam inhabitants’ ecological worries. At this juncture, the island, even with its large military base, appears more imperiled by environmental degradation than North Korean belligerence—and that means climate change in a big way.

Like all islands, Guam is an enclosed isolated ecosystem which makes it more difficult to adapt to external threats, whether mainland invasive species or climate change.

In regard to the latter, the Pacific island can anticipate a host of challenges as global temperatures rise both in the air and sea. With low-lying topography that is typical of island habitat, Guam is looking at coastal erosion and fresh water well contamination from salt water intrusion via rising sea levels. Ocean waters surrounding Guam are becoming warmer and more acidic (from absorption of atmospheric carbon emissions) with the prospect of harm to native fisheries and to the island’s famed coral reefs.

As a result of global warming, scientists predict that our military bastion in the Pacific will experience an intensity of weather extremes, ranging from typhoons to droughts.