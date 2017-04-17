When it comes to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” expect a lot Ga-more-a.

OK, admittedly, that’s not the greatest pun, but we’ll have plenty of time to work on them, since James Gunn just announced he will return for a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

That means, barring something catastrophic happening in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Vin Diesel’s Groot, and the rest of the crew are likely coming back!

Gunn made the announcement on Facebook Monday, saying he wanted to share the news with the fans, aka the “most important people in the Guardiansverse.”

“Yes, I’m returning to write and direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’” he wrote.

Gunn credits his relationships with Marvel and Disney as big factors in his decision to return, saying, “I can’t fricking wait to get started.”

Even though “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” isn’t out until May 5, Gunn teased the newly announced movie, revealing that the third “Guardians” would come after “Avengers: Infinity War” and “conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” helping to “catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.”