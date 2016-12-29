COMEDY

Guy Creates Trump Inauguration Flyer We Should All Start Passing Out

Set your printers to ... well, print.

12/29/2016 05:47 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

We’re all very excited for Trump’s inauguration, in the same way one is excited to watch their drunk uncle try the Slip ‘N Slide. Like, “This is a bad idea. A very, very, entertaining bad idea.”

To get you pumped for this event of a lifetime ― maybe one of the last events of our lifetime ...

... TV writer Josh Greenberg designed the Trump inauguration flyer that we all had pictured in our heads.

Josh Greenberg

