Guy Creates Trump Inauguration Flyer We Should All Start Passing Out

We’re all very excited for Trump’s inauguration, in the same way one is excited to watch their drunk uncle try the Slip ‘N Slide. Like, “This is a bad idea. A very, very, entertaining bad idea.”
To get you pumped for this event of a lifetime ― maybe one of the last events of our lifetime ...
... TV writer Josh Greenberg designed the Trump inauguration flyer that we all had pictured in our heads.
