Guy Creates Trump Inauguration Flyer We Should All Start Passing Out

We’re all very excited for Trump’s inauguration, in the same way one is excited to watch their drunk uncle try the Slip ‘N Slide. Like, “This is a bad idea. A very, very, entertaining bad idea.”
To get you pumped for this event of a lifetime ― maybe one of the last events of our lifetime ...
... TV writer Josh Greenberg designed the Trump inauguration flyer that we all had pictured in our heads.
Also on HuffPost
Newspapers React To President Trump
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter