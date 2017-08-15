American Girl has released a book for boys. As a former educator and a mom of two sons, I found the book to be amazing. It was informative, descriptive, witty, and totally age appropriate. With boys facing many of the same questions and concerns about their changing bodies as girls do, American Girl—a decades-long leader in helping millions of girls navigate through adolescence—is, for the first time, extending similar advice to boys and their parents with Guy Stuff: The Body Book for Boys.

The book is intentionally built on the trusted partnership with parents and the phenomenal success of The Care and Keeping of You: The Body Book for Girls series (nearly 6 million sold to date). Guy Stuff tackles everything boys need to know about their developing bodies and minds-from healthy eating, bad breath and shaving to pubic changes, moodiness and expressing emotions.