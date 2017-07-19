Guy Travels the World to Find Starbucks Who Can Spell His Name

When Starbucks decided to start writing customers’ names on their coffee cups, they threw down the gauntlet to South African, Eben Du Toit.

Eben, a data scientist from Cape Town, was in the US for a conference when Starbucks began to personalize coffee cups. When asked for his name, he was presented with a cup with the name Gibbon written on it.

The next time he ordered a coffee in Arizona, his Eben had become Gibon.

“My name is Afrikaans, so I understand it’s not easy for people to spell. However, wherever I am in the world, I try to pronounce it just as it would be said in that country. It’s still rare for me to get a cup with my name exactly right though.”

Eben has taken photos of the various attempts Starbuck’s staff have made at writing his name, wherever he visits in the world and has still only had one correctly named cup of coffee when he visited Berlin.

