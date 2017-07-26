Gwadar Futrure Plan kar lain

In recent years Gwadar has emerged as a center of attraction for property and real estate investors. International interest in the port and mutual mass-scale development by Pakistan and China in the region, has led to investments worth billions of dollars being made in property sector.

Gwadar city is already known for its scenic beauty and mesmerizing lucid waters. What makes the city unique is the fact that it is exposed to the sea from three different directions and holds one of the largest deep sea ports of the world. This deep seaport also happens to be the nearest warm water sea port for the Central Asian Republics and many land-locked Asian regions.It has the potential to revive the archaic yet crucial silk routes and to actively connect Central Asia to the rest of the world. Strategically, Gwadar’s location and its deep sea port are very important for Pakistan and the country is now developing the region so that maximum resources can be generated.

Gwadar’s presence on the shores of the Arabian Sea, itself encourages foreign trade and business. Neighboring country and Pakistan’s closest ally, China, has realized Gwadar’s great potential to grow in terms of economy and is now working alongside Pakistan to convert the city into an epitome of modern economic hub with thriving trade and business. China is using its Mega-economy and resources to lift Gwadar to new heights.

The agreement between China and Pakistan known as CPEC (CHINA PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR) is an integral part of the China’s OBOR (One belt One road) project which aims to connect the central Asian region to West and the entire Globe. CPEC, which consists of a vast network of roads and railways, would itself connect Western China to Gwadar port. Progress and Development under CPEC has encouraged many countries and investors to be attracted to the city and its future smart port. Fast paced development of Gwadar’s international port and Early Harvest projects (Plethora of infrastructural and Energy projects) have already ledcountries like Turkey and Singapore to invest in Pakistan. Gwadar Eastbay Expressway project and New International Airport project have also been initiated in the city. Pakistan wantsGwadar port to be as beautiful and resourceful as the port of Singapore. It also aims to promote inter-regional trade within Pakistan so that all provinces of Pakistan benefit to the fullest.

Another important aspect that cannot be ignored is the fact that CPEC is an initiative which will increase employment in Pakistan leading towards an increase in the total GDP. Gwadar city is still developing and it has already created more than 30,000 jobs for engineers in Pakistan. The government’s execution of two more energy projects named as SukkiKinari and Karot will create around 6,000 more jobs in the country. If it continues to grow at this pace then the future of Pakistan is indeed very bright and prosperous.

Mass scale development, future prospect, and economic potential has urged real estate and property investors to invest billions of dollars in the city. The Government, through various informational programs is encouraging local and foreign investors to be part of the city’s bright future. Furthermore, various private firms, under the supervision of Gwadar Development Authority, are working in the city to provide the general public and businesses with appropriate plots and locations to serve multiple purposes and to make Gwadar Investment safe and easy.

Property market of Pakistan has been sluggish over the past few years. Now the advent of property schemes and plots for private, commercial and residential use in Gwadar, has led to the introduction of some serious activity in the real estate sector. As of now, intelligent commercial and residential investors are rushing to purchase property in Gwadar. It is now hoped that the property market would start to flourish once again. The wise decisions to invest in Gwadar’s property and real estate projects right now, are backed by the fact that the property rates would hike soon considering the fast paced development being carried out under the CPEC initiative.

Security challenges of the past might have put some investors off but the Government has taken necessary measures to make the city safe. Millions of dollars have been invested in the security systems to cope up with the various threats. New cameras with laser technologies are being installed throughout the free trade zone and the port. Military, rangers and maritime security are playing important roles in making the city safe for development and investment.

Government, through active collaboration with China, has allocated a large portion of sea/Port facing land (more than 2200 acres) for the development of a Free Trade Zone. In the Gwadar Master Plan, Free Trade Zone would be a designated area that would eliminate trade barriers such as tariffs and official regulations. This is being done to encourage trade and business. This is already attracting Global market and foreign investment. Free Trade Zone would act as an incentive for foreign and local businesses and would aid in making Gwadar the economic hub of Central Asia. Luckily, various private commercial and residential property schemes such as FTBA (finance,Trade and Business Avenue) and Burj AL Gwadar, under the supervision of GDA, are operating in the mentioned area to sate the needs and requirements of various investors. Moreover, to satisfy investors from all walks of life, residential and commercial plots and real estate properties and schemes (such as Creek city, golden palms and marine homes) immediately facing the exotic Gwadar beach and right on the marine driveare being sold to the public (including commercial and non-commercial investors)