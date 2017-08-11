Gwang Jo Kim, A steward of Peace

I met Gwang-Jo Kim when we were both students at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, more than three decades ago. I learned a great deal from his work ethic, his extraordinary determination and focus on his studies, and from his intellect. We were brought together by our shared broken English, our shared doctoral advisor, Professor Russel Davis, the many courses we took together, and the fact that we both came from far away, were both broke and did a number of poorly paid student jobs together, such as painting student dorms, to pay our bills. Gwang Jo’s hopeful spirit and humor lifted me up on more than one occasion, from the pressing burden of papers due during the short days of winter when money was tight, to keep me focused on the long term, on the better world we were going to build as a result of our efforts to advance educational opportunity. Amidst those demands and pressures we lived as graduate students, Gwang-Jo found time to spend with his wife and his then only son.

As we remained in touch over the last three decades I had the pleasure of seeing Gwang-Jo pursue an extraordinarily successful career in international development, and achieve the dreams he had discussed as we painted the student rooms in the Cronkhite Graduate Center at Harvard. He became a deputy secretary of education of Korea, a senior education official at the World Bank, and eventually Director of UNESCO’s office for Asia and the Pacific. These were remarkable accomplishments for a man who had come from the most humble beginnings, accomplishments he had earned purely as a result of talent and effort. But to Gwang Jo, GJ as his colleagues in Bangkok called him, these accomplishments were important only because they provided him a platform from which to serve others, especially children. It was a joy to watch his sophistication in engaging ministers, premiers, royals, and his colleagues in the international development community, and in getting them to collaborate to produce valuable results for children.

Gwang-Jo Kim represented the best of UNESCO in his commitment to the enduring mission of the organization, the advancement of human rights and the promotion of peace and sustainability through education. His capacity for innovation and his imagination to bring people together on behalf of bigger purposes were inspiring, to his staff, to me and to my students, as was his resiliency and determination to see projects through until they achieved results.

With grace, Gwang-Jo steered UNESCO towards meaningful and relevant work. He brought together often all ministers of education of Asia and the Pacific to examine how to create jobs for youth, how to promote entrepreneurship, how to build a culture of innovation. He was passionate about helping to rebuild education in regions in conflict, and had a firm belief in the power of schools to help societies heal from the wounds of civil conflict. In his last years, he was focused on finding ways to work with governments so they could support public schools to more effectively promote socio-emotional development and happiness.

Gwang-Jo led one of the jewels of UNESCO with great humility. At gatherings of Ministers of Education, I saw him bring his guitar, and conclude a full day of meaningful and productive discussions, with a performance in which he sang songs in several languages.

He was generous, always a giver, never a taker. He mentored generations of professionals who work in the field of international development. When we admitted at Harvard a graduate student who had worked with him, he always took the time to call and ask that we mentored that student well. It gave me great pleasure to hear former students of mine who went to work for him speak with great admiration about Gwang Jo.

At our last conversation he shared plans he was just sketching for life after retiring from UNESCO, to return to the village of his roots, perhaps to teach, to continue to give of himself to the children, to educate the next generation so we could have a better world.

Gwang-Jo made UNESCO a much better institution than he found it, he served his country, the international development community, and the world, with distinction and effectiveness. He did more than his share to improve this world, and did it with the same humble, generous and humorous spirit that I remember as we were graduate students at Harvard three decades ago.

My heart goes out to his widow and his sons, to his colleagues and friends. I know he will always be with us in our memories.