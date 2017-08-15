Gwen Stefani Threw Her Son A 'Harry Potter' Birthday Party And, Um, Jealous

If you were always resentful toward your parents for not throwing you the “Harry Potter” birthday party of your wildest dreams, read no further.

Gwen Stefani earned some serious cool mom points by bringing the magic of Hogwarts to Los Angeles for an all-out bash for her son Zuma’s ninth birthday over the weekend.

The “Make Me Like You” singer transformed her California home into a veritable fan paradise and threw her social media followers an invite by way of Instagram Stories.

The centerpiece of the party was a three-tiered cake styled after the Sorting Hat with various “Harry Potter” emblems like the Deathly Hallows symbol and house crests as decorations. Harry, Severus Snape and Draco Malfoy also made appearances thanks to some handy life-size cutouts.

Stefani committed to the theme with a fake Platform 9¾ curtain for party guests to walk through, as well as an owl comprised entirely of different kinds of fruit. Outside, the kids enjoyed a huge waterslide and even more games.

But all that matters is if Zuma had a good time, and he looked positively magical sporting some signature “Harry Potter” glasses in one snap.

