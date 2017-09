Things got amusingly awkward for James Corden on Monday night during a spoof “Late Late Show” skit.

Corden was having great fun mocking Gwyneth Paltrow’s new lifestyle magazine Goop in his monologue when the actress stepped out from behind the curtain and crept up behind him.

After “revealing” how Goop was helping Corden’s crew lead their best lives, Paltrow even enticed him into having his own unique treatment.