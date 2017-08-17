Gwynevere Song Becomes The 17th Trans Person Reported Killed In 2017

The victim of a fatal shooting in Texas on Saturday is believed to be the 17th transgender person killed in America this year.

Gwynevere Song, who used they/them pronouns, reportedly died in a residence in Waxahachie, a suburb outside of Dallas, over the weekend.

An argument at the residence led to another individual fatally shooting Song, according to Daily Light, a local Waxahachie publication. The shooter, whose identity has not been released, was apparently injured during the altercation and taken to a local hospital.

“Upon arrival, deputies and medics rendered aid to the injured male [the shooter]. American Medical Response transported the man to the hospital. [The deceased] remained inside the residence and succumbed to injuries,” Ellis County Sheriff spokesperson Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald told Daily Light. Fitzgerald said a judge has ordered an inquest, and that Song as taken to the medical examiner’s office.

A memorial for Song is planned on Monday.

Transgender people, particularly trans women of color, face disproportionate rates of violence compared to the rest of the LGBTQ community. 2016 was the deadliest year on record for violence against transgender people in the United States, with 27 trans murders reported over the course of the year.