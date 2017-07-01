Gyms Are Last Hold-Out For Gender-Neutral Common Areas, Says Retired Gay Porn Star Race Cooper

After nearly a decade as an award-winning star of gay adult films, Race Cooper announced his industry retirement in 2016. Now the chiseled Canadian who bucked porn's racial norms looks to redirect his commitment to fitness by opening a gym which does the same for gender.

"We're not given enough privacy in our lives, which is why there is a move [like this]," Cooper told Party Foul Radio with Pollo & Pearl, explaining the impetus for launching gender-neutral gym SF Squared Fitness Facility & Training Center.

"It is very, kind of, equal playing field for people that they don't realize hasn't been provided for everyone in gyms," Cooper went on to explain. "This is the last public or commercial space which has not evolved like this. It is happening in bars and restaurants, but gyms are the last hold out."

Having worked in the fitness industry for two decades, Cooper came to recognize the different locker room experiences had by men and women. A gender-neutral dressing area -- which feels more like a lounge than the typical gym locker and provides private dressing and shower stalls for all -- can shift this, he says.

"If the norm in an elevator is to look up or look down and not make eye contact, the same could be said of a locker room," he told Podomatic's No. 1 LGBTQ Podcast during a recent 30-minute interview. "But by stretching the norm of what a locker room is, people could see this as a more social environment."

By allowing more comfortable interactions between members beginning in the changing area, Cooper suggests this will extend to the gym floor as well. A more congenial environment can increase workout productivity, he says.

"By beginning that communication as soon as they walk through the door," Cooper said, "We think they will feel more comfortable asking someone to spot them, share and support fitness goals or exercises with each other."

GENDER-NEUTRALITY PROMOTES TRANS INCLUSION

Another motivation for SF Squared's gender-neutral approach, Cooper emphasized, is to create an environment inclusive of and inviting to the transgender community. Issues like North Carolina's much-publicized anti-trans bathroom legislation can be avoided entirely by providing safe and accepting spaces where the privacy of all is paramount.

"Having been involved in the LGBTQ community in some capacity over the last number of years, I see my trans brothers and sisters as equals," Cooper stated, "And I want them to have the opportunity to be seen in a respectful way."

Cooper notes that, even in San Francisco, none of the major fitness franchises are gay-owned. With an SF Squared location opening in the city's Mission District later this year as a test model, he hopes to expand to a second location as early as 2018.

In doing so, Cooper aspires to not only offer an increasingly comfortable environment for the trans community to exercise, he seeks to expand its employment opportunities as well.

"[Trans individuals] are not employed at the same level as the rest of us, and that issue isn't talked about," Cooper stated.

"They have hard problems finding employment and continuing employment throughout our country,” Cooper concluded, “And this is an opportunity for me to hire them as a small business owner and give them an opportunity for connectivity in the community and with people in general."

Cooper is no stranger to approaching business practices from a perspective outside the social norm. During his adult career, spanning more than a dozen titles from various companies, he struggled with the sometimes subtle, sometimes blatant racism – such as “expectations to be a mandingo” -- of films he was asked to work on.

“It is basically stereotypes of black people fetishized which is as difficult for some people to overcome as it is for some people to overcome that they say 'No blacks, no fems, no Asians' on their profiles,” said Cooper of how porn represents African-Americans.

“Fetishization is another part of racism, in a way, because you don't really see the person,” he continued. “You see the skin color.”

Once you have framed yourself in the minds of others sexually, Cooper shared, “sex takes people’s attention and zooms it in.” For those who have appeared in adult films, “once you’ve opened that Pandora’s Box,” he says, moving beyond it can present a challenge.

“That's all they ARE going to see of you, unless you can be successful enough in another career or field that overshadows it -- but that doesn't happen very often,” he related.

To that end, “for people to take me seriously,” Cooper chose to retire from porn to clear the path for SF Squared. Now as his dream moves toward actualization, he says people are beginning to share his excitement about a gender-neutral, all-embracing fitness destination.

“I think there are a growing number of people who have been waiting for something like this and didn’t expect it even in the next 20 years,” he concluded. “But I’m offering it now — and we hope to set a precedence for the rest of the country.”