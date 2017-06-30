Habits and Routines of Entrepreneur, Writer and Speaker Alex Jasin

I connected with Alex Jasin after reading one of his articles on Entrepreneur Magazine. Since that time I learned more about his story from his website. Alex is teaching entrepreneurs how to grow their businesses and market effectively in the digital world.

Alex is a 25-year-old serial entrepreneur, writer and speaker. Named a top marketing influencer under 30 by Huffington Post, Jasin is known as a thought leader and expert in the areas of marketing, web development, and branding.

Jasin’s writings have been featured in Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Next Web, CMI, and Business Journal, on topics such as marketing, web development and entrepreneurship. Jasin is the Founder and CEO of Metapress, an online publication where visitors can learn actionable skills from thought leaders on various topics. Jasin is also the Founder and CEO of X3 Digital, a Google certified digital marketing and design agency that helps companies grow their revenue through paid search, content marketing, search engine optimization, web development and branding.

It doesn’t stop there. Alex is also a consultant for Ai Media Group, a Blackstone-backed digital marketing agency in New York, which works with Fortune 500 clients such as Ferrari, Allstate and Wells Fargo.

I caught up with Alex to ask him to share his routines, mental models and habits that allow him to run his businesses efficiently while achieving his goals, simultaneously, at a faster pace.

What are the most influential habits in your life and why?

#1. I wake up at 6am every day

I wake up at 6am every day, no matter what the calendar says or how I’m feeling when the alarm goes off. It’s not quite as crazy as Robert Iger’s insistence on waking up at 4:30am every morning, but this habit gives me a quiet hour or two in the morning before the world really wakes up. Brian Tracy calls this “The Golden Hour”, and I couldn’t agree more. These hours are usually uninterrupted, and help me set a strong pace for the rest of my day. I’ve found that the faster I move in the morning, the more energy I end up having throughout the day.

#2. I start the work week on Sunday night

Another useful habit for me is starting my work week on Sunday nights. There’s nothing worse than starting your week by waking up late on Monday morning, emails already pouring in, and being completely disoriented. This is the perfect way to start an unproductive week. For that reason, I’ve made the weekly habit of getting my mind ready for the work week on Sunday nights. I spend this time to get mentally prepared for the upcoming week, get organized and free up some head space for the week ahead.

#3. I make time to exercise daily

My most influential habit is exercising daily. I’m an all-in or all-out kind of person, and I really struggle to find a balance between different aspects of my life. Whenever I’m all-in on my business, for example, everything else tends to fall by the wayside (including my health). Exercising daily helps me to not only improve my fitness, but also to build the discipline and willpower that I need to keep pushing myself in all areas of my life. I’m able to motivate myself and focus more effectively, because I work to build those traits in the gym every day.

The most underappreciated hack about any habit is that you actually stay consistent, whether you feel like it or not. Consistency is the foundation that makes your habits, well, habits.

How do you set goals, and stay productive?

It might seem simplistic, but my favorite “tool” is a daily task list that I sync to all of my devices.

With an enormous amount of distractions, I often used to find myself dilly-dallying on a few menial tasks every day. Instead of moving from task to task efficiently, I’d spend hours on unnecessary tasks like checking my feeds on social media.

Since I’ve made a daily task list, I’m able to plan and prioritize my daily tasks ahead of time. I chunk these tasks into three sections, based on priority level. As soon as I wake up, I dive straight into my task list, and start chipping away at whatever items are there. This keeps me accountable to my high-priority tasks, and allows me to set and surpass deadlines by staying organized.

In addition, ticking off a checkbox leaves me feeling accomplished and motivated to do even more work throughout the day.

How do you model your life?

I recently interviewed Jordan Zimmerman, the chairman of a $3B yearly advertising agency. When I asked him this exact question, he replied that he modeled his life after nobody else. I was surprised by his answer, but he explained that nobody shared his then-crazy-dreams, and he had to pave his own path in life.

I can understand this mindset, but in my own life, I’ve been fortunate to find several role models that I look to for different areas of my life. Whenever I find a role model, the first thing I do is try to learn as much as I can about them. This means reading their books, listening to them speak on podcasts, watching their videos, and genuinely trying to understand how they think. Once I’m familiar with someone I respect, I then try to reverse engineer their success. Sometimes I’ll reach out directly to ask questions from my role models, but typically the information I get is freely available online.