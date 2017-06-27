Habits Of Highly Successful Women

Women are vastly underrepresented in Corporate America. There are a lot of factors that play into this, and there will necessarily be a variety of solutions that will have to be used to remedy the situation. Rome, as they say, wasn’t built in a day, and also undoing generations of gender inequality will take some time and creativity. But in a world where only 17% of American startups have a female founder, we need to find a way to do better.

Some of the commonly cited ways to level the playing field include:

Closing the pay gap, either by standard compensation packages, through pay transparency, or by making negotiating the norm and ensuring everyone participates

Offer paid parental leave - for both parents

Cultivate a culture where balance between work and life is the norm

Include women in meetings, not just with presence but with active participation

Ensure women have equal access to management

Avoid stereotypes and language like “bossy” and speak up when others use them

These suggestions are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Each company and organization will need to assess its own strengths and weaknesses as well as goals to determine the best course of action. It may be that your company already has standard compensation packages, but the other standards like flex time aren’t flexible enough for parents. Or you could have a great deal of flexibility but no paid sick leave or vacation time. If everyone can do just a little better those changes will quickly add up.

In addition to policy changes that make the workplace more fair and equitable, women can form mentorship relationships and support groups to help propel each other forward in the workplace and solve problems together. Mentoring programs in the workplace can help women stay longer and be more successful, while support groups outside of the workplace can enable women to help each other find new opportunities.

Women can also hone their good habits in order to reach their maximum potential. Writing down goals is a good place to start - it can help keep you on track and accountable to yourself. Dolly Parton advocates not only for writing down goals, but also for acting as though you had already achieved them - it can help keep you positive and moving forward.

Most women face adversity at some point in their lives, and they will have to persevere in order to overcome it. Oprah Winfrey overcame poverty and abuse in childhood to become one of the most powerful women in the world by believing that failure is just life moving you in a different direction. J.K. Rowling overcame life as a single mother on welfare by never giving up - 12 publishers rejected the first Harry Potter book before one finally bought it from her. Lucille Ball was considered a failed actress before becoming the first woman president of a major television studio just because she never gave up.