Hack Your Metabolism: 15 Ways to Maintain Your Happy Weight

Have you reached your happy weight? Many will say that the faster your metabolism is, the faster you will lose weight because your body will convert all your food into energy. They are only partially right.

In a nutshell, metabolism is the various chemical reactions in your body which converts the food you eat into the energy your body needs. Whether you have fast or slow metabolism, your body WILL burn the calories from your food.

However, when your body receives more calories than what is required for your energy level, metabolism won’t touch these calories. These extra unburned calories will get stored as body fat. Your happy weight does not entirely depend on the speed of your metabolism.

Here are some things you can do to get your happy weight.

1. Eat everything in the right portions

Fad diets like Atkins, South Beach, Weight Watchers and Mediterranean promise quick weight loss by encouraging you to focus on eating specific types of food. Research shows that fad diets do not actually do much to help you keep your happy weight.

They might also make you vulnerable to diseases because your body will lack certain nutrients that your body needs.

Medical experts say that you should get the right amount of proteins, carbohydrates and fats to satisfy the nutrients your body needs.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest 45-65% of calories from carbs, 20-35% of calories from fat, and 10-35% of calories from protein. Depending on the weight change you want, stick to the lower or higher end of the range.

2. Start walking

Try taking walks. Make these a regular habit and try some challenging routes at times. Walking can encourage metabolism and weight loss.

Research found that people who took up walking as a regular activity can burn around 186 to 371 calories, depending on the speed.

3. Get enough sleep

Shutterstock

Scientists have found that lack of sleep and sleeping problems are directly connected to how efficient your metabolism is in converting energy for your body.

When you don’t get enough sleep, your body does not produce enough of the substances that regulate metabolic function. When this happens, your body doesn’t get the energy to function properly.

4. Drink water

Many people often focus more on what they eat when they think of losing weight. What you drink also affects your metabolism. Studies show that drinking about 500 ml of water before breakfast, lunch, and dinner can result to decrease in body weight.

Water has zero calories so your metabolism would turn to stored body fat to satisfy your body’s calorie requirement.

5. Build some muscles

Strength and resistance training is another way to reach your happy weight. These exercises help you build muscles.

Did you know that each pound of muscle needs 30 to 50 calories daily to function properly? The more muscles you build, the more calories you burn.

6. Try going vegan

Some people have turned to tasty vegan dishes on their quest to weight control. Researchers at Oxford University have found that vegans are much leaner than meat-eaters.

However, it still is necessary to take not of what you eat and when you eat to keep your ideal weight after going vegan.

7. Do some aerobics

Aerobic activities are any activity that makes you use your muscles groups and increases your heart rate and breathing.

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderately intense exercises weekly, with each session lasting for a minimum of 10 minutes

8. Eat spicy foods

Studies show that eating spicy dishes can temporarily increase your metabolism by around 8% over your normal rate. Spicy foods can also give you a feeling of being full which makes you eat less food. Moreover, nutrition experts found that spicy food can promote abdominal fat loss.

9. Drink coffee

Shutterstock

A good cup of coffee can extend energy levels when you exercise, thus you burn more calories. Drinking coffee after exercise can also increase the glycogen in your muscles and help you replenish stored energy.

10. Try some yoga poses

Others may say that yoga does little for your metabolism because yoga is meant to help you meditate and relax. Remember that metabolic processes in your body continue to work even while you are at rest.

Certain yoga poses like the locust, twisted chair, eagle, and bow poses that boost your energy will consequently boost your metabolism.

11. Stand up whenever you can

Did you know that a 150-pound person can burn 114 calories per hour while standing? Medical experts have discovered that the more time you sit, the fewer calories you tend to burn.

On the other hand, the muscles in your back and legs expend energy when you stand.

12. Move fast

When you are in a hurry, everything in your body is working overtime so that you can move at a faster speed. As a result, your metabolism also works overdrive to fuel your body.

13. Drink tea

If you are not a fan of coffee, you can try drinking green tea. A study found that green tea and at least three hours of moderate exercise weekly can reduce abdominal fat over three months.

14. Eat yogurt and seafood

Shutterstock

Yogurt and other fermented foods have probiotics which promote weight loss. A British study showed that taking a probiotic pill daily can lead to weight loss after 12 weeks.

Your metabolism also gets a boost from omega-3 fatty acids from fish. The oil decreases the levels of fat-storage enzymes in your body.

15. Laugh often

Probably the easiest and most surprising way to boost your metabolism is laughter. Researchers discovered that genuine laughter can use up 10% to 20% more energy.

This means that you burn an increased 10 to 40 calories during 10 to 15 minutes of laughing.

Conclusion

Being active, eating the right food, and getting enough sleep are just some things you can do to keep your metabolism going.

Ultimately, reaching and keeping your happy weight depends on how much you and your metabolism work together.