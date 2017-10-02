Hacks to Help You Start Working Out in the Morning

Making Morning Workout a habit

The best time to work out is in the morning. Exercising in the morning will help you be active throughout the day, will burn more fat, will help you sleep better at night, will protect you from diabetes, and will lower your blood pressure. You can also check how to become consistent morning exerciser.

Trying to exercise in the evening or in the night, after a hard day at work, could be difficult. Your workout would not be effective enough if you are already tired and exhausted before you start doing it. It’s also not advisable to work out late in the evening because our temperature and heart rate are up at that time.

But everyone is not a morning person. With the current lifestyle where people work late into the night or are always busy with their smartphones, waking up in the morning has become more difficult. Well, here are some hacks that will help you get up and ready for your early-morning workouts:

A good night’s sleep is essential: The most important factor for getting motivated for morning workouts is to get a good night’s sleep. Seven to nine hours of sleep is sufficient for adults, but anything less than that can make us sleep-deprived. If you are not well-rested, you will get exhausted faster and therefore would not be able to workout properly. Only a well-rested body can benefit fully from early-morning workouts.

Set alarms, but not more than two: Apart from giving you the peace of mind that you will be waking up on time, alarm clocks also help in normalizing your sleep schedules. But set only two alarms and be alert before you sleep that the first alarm is for letting you know that you have just 10 to 15 minutes more to go before you have to leave your cozy bed. More than two alarms gives us the predisposition to sleep through multiple alarms. Repetitively waking up is actually counter-productive and could make us feel low on energy and may disrupt our mood. It could also make us feel confused.

Place the alarm clock far away: If you are trying to wake up in the morning every day but can't even hear the alarm you put on your smartphone, it is because you unknowingly snooze it when it rings. Most people get into this habit of snoozing alarms in their sleep when they place the alarm clock, or the smartphone, right beside them. So, place your alarm at a distance from your bed. This way, you will have to get up and walk a few steps to switch the alarm off. Once you're already up and have switched the alarm off, walk out of the bedroom so that you don't go back to bed again.

Splash cold water on your face: Another way to make yourself workout-ready early in the morning is to go to the washroom and splash cold water on your face for a couple of minutes after you wake up. Any disturbance in sleep interferes with your blood circulation and the cold water would give an instant boost to your blood flow, making you feel fresh and awake.

Splash Of Cold Water On Your Face

Draw the curtains back: When you draw back your curtains and let the sunlight in, it stimulates a pathway of nerves from your retina to the brain. The particular part of your brain that gets affected by this is called the Hypothalamus, which promotes wakefulness and regulates our internal clock. So, draw back your curtains, enjoy the sunlight, feel more awake and energetic, and hit the gym!

Breakfast is mandatory: You cannot skip breakfast to sleep a few extra minutes. Breakfast is a must. Have your favorite sandwich, or a protein-rich smoothie, or oatmeal and milk. Remember to have some source of healthy carbohydrates in your breakfast, otherwise you will feel fatigued during your morning workout. Avoid having spicy and oily food in the morning. It is also important to keep at least a half an hour gap between your breakfast and your workout.

Listen to your favorite workout music when you're getting ready: When you're listening to your favorite music early in the morning, your brain becomes alert and you feel more empowered. All you need to do is make a playlist that helps you look forward to your workout, so that you are motivated to exercise or to hit the gym.

Wear your favorite bright color: You need to do things that make you happy and excited about the workout that lies ahead. So, if you're favorite color makes you happy, go for it. Just remember that the color you choose needs to be bright. We react positively towards bright colors, and have a high self-esteem when we wear bright clothes. So, wear your favorite bright colors and look forward to a great workout.

Grab a cup of coffee: If you are still sleepy and not in the mood of going for your morning workout, then get yourself a strong cup of coffee. Adenosine is a molecule that brings natural tiredness to your body. What the caffeine in coffee does is that it blocks the effect of adenosine in our brain. This assists our brain cells to speed up and keeps us awake and alert. Also, when coffee is consumed before working out, the fat cells in our body are used as a source of energy. This helps us burn more calories and increases our metabolism.

Don't let the excuses rule your mind: We have the tendency to come up with excuses when we don't feel like going for a workout. It is important to not let these excuses overpower us. A common excuse for not working out is that we don't have the time, as there is a busy day at work ahead of us. Well, if we really are short on time, then choosing a high-intensity interval workout (HIIT) could be a solution, as these workouts just take 10 minutes to do. If you have a gym membership, then pack your gym bag at night and make sure that all the stuff you need to hit the gym is in the bag. Prepare yourself so well for the gym at night that you don't have to make an excuse in the morning. Always remember, the benefits of early-morning workouts are much greater than all the excuses against it you can come up with.

Make working out in the morning a habit: The first day you get out of bed and workout early in the morning, it's going to be tough. The second day might even be tougher. But after a week or 10 days, you will notice the change. Once you have started working out in the morning regularly for some days, the behavioral patterns that are repeated will be etched in your brain, making it a habit. Once you have developed the habit of going for a run, or hitting the gym, or going to your Zumba class, then you won't need to force yourself out of bed every morning - it will be instinctive and automatic for you.