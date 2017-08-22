Hair Care for the Sports Enthusiast

Either they’re running on the soccer field or dancing across the balance beam. Whatever it is, many of us have children that participate in sports. Sometimes they may not be involved in sports, but they’re just very active in different activities either on their own or as a family member. Either way, how do we ensure that great hair is maintained through life’s daily chaos?

It is very important when playing sports or doing anything that causes your child to break a sweat that the hair is kept clean. This means always shampooing and conditioning the hair after workouts.

Shampooing is very important because in order to have healthy hair, the scalp must be clean. Shampooing acts to remove dirt that builds up and sweat that can clog the pores. It also keeps the hair smelling fresh and clean. Failing to properly clean your scalp can lead to other problems. Everything from a flakiness to losing hair can occur if the scalp is not cared for.

Pony tails are common place when it comes to sports, so remember, it’s equally important to pull the hair back loosely in order to prevent causing too much tension. Pulling the hair back too tightly can cause breakage and damage. Likewise, make sure to use proper hair ties. Never use rubber bands. A great option is a headband. Thicker cloth headbands usually cause less stress on the hair and they’re trending right now so it’s a win-win.

Make sure when preparing the hair for training that it’s not in a fragile state. Here’s what I mean, when the hair is wet it’s more fragile and susceptible to breakage. When pulling back the hair in preparation for the gym or practice, make sure that the hair is dry.

Don’t forget to keep sunscreen on hand and spray the head with when your child will be in the sun. Many times hours are spent on the field. Often we remember their skin, but we forget that their scalp is also easily burned. This is important all the time, but extra important if the hair is thin or if there is any balding. Make sure you are keeping their scalps protected from the sun.