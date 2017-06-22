If you ever thought there was something going on with Sansa on “Game of Thrones,” it turns out you were right. Hair’s the scoop ...

Actress Sophie Turner, who plays the redheaded Stark, already clued fans in on a Red Wedding Easter egg that appeared in Season 5, and now she sharing more secrets. In a recent interview with Refinery 29, Turner revealed there’s “always a pattern” to Sansa’s changing hairstyles on “Game of Thrones.”

“It’s never random,” she said.

Sansa’s hair reflects the “people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by,” explained Turner.

“When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle,” she said.

HBO 'Do you notice anything similar?

“And when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery.”

Wowwwwww! How didn’t we notice this? OK, we’re gonna go binge-watch every season again. BRB.

For everyone wondering, Turner also revealed her favorite Sansa look, which was, no surprise, when she turned into Darth Sansa:

“It was her own look, and something that she’d created,” said Turner.

Brace yourselves, Westeros. Season 7 is on the way, and new looks are coming ...