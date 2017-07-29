Haitian Orphanages Often Turn Children Into A Commodity

Haiti Orphanages Often Turn Children Into A Commodity

Ulsonyte Pierre Louis Dauphin handed two nieces over to an orphanage, Croix Glorieus. In 2016 Dauphin took a phone call from officials saying the orphanage was closing and the girls had to be returned to relatives.

The officials did not share the primary reason for closing: they found that workers had sexually abused some of the children.

Instead, officials told Dauphin the orphanage had insufficient food and poor sleeping conditions.

Orphanages dot the landscape surrounding Port-au-Prince. Some are brightly colored, and others left unmarked on the back, rural roads. Many of the residents are not orphans. A campaign is working to close as many of the institutions as possible — for good.

A consensus is developing among government officials, children's advocates and others that a new approach in Haiti is required. The first step would be reducing the number of orphanages. The transition won't be easy, and some wonder if the nation is ready for a change.

Decisions by parents to hand their children to orphanages are driven by desperate poverty. In many cases, the acceptance of children by orphanages is motivated by unbridled greed.

Under rules set in place by the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoptions, the Haitian government claimed it wanted to play a substantial role in regulating adoptions. Those efforts are often stymied by bribery and corruption at the highest levels.

160 government inspectors fanned out through the countryside and evaluated over 700 orphanages. With money swapping hands in exchange for looking the other way, the government only found 72 that should be closed. Since September 2011, just twenty-six have been closed according to the NY Times.

Scope of The Problem

Haiti, the size of Maryland, has over 750 orphanages. In Maryland, there are 305 McDonalds, 53 Walmarts, and 157 Starbucks. There are more orphanages in Haiti than these top three chains — combined.

Over 30,000 children live in clandestinely-run orphanages. Over a third of Haiti's orphanages are financed by overseas donations totaling to more than $70 million. Ninety-two percent of that comes from donors in America.

Roughly eighty-percent of kids in the ‘orphanages' are not orphans — they have at least one living parent. Almost all have relatives.

Regardless of how the problem is sugarcoated with promises of three meals a day, good education and learning opportunities, the current institutionalization is damaging the children.

Voluntourists And Donors Put Kids At Risk

Foreign donations, especially from America, put thousands of kids in danger from maltreatment and trafficking. Under global law, child trafficking is the "recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of children" for the intention of exploitation.

The facility directors pay "child finders" to recruit kids. Trafficking networks are busy recruiting kids into orphanages. Lumos discovered proof of parents giving up their kids for $75 each.

"Many parents are duped into handing over their children so unscrupulous persons can turn a profit," said Lumos' CEO, Georgette Mulheir.

Haiti is a transportation center and source of child sex trafficking. The nation is catalogued on the ‘tier 2 watch list' by America's State Department A rating of tier 2 means the number of victims is large and growing.

While many orphanages are established with good intentions, orphanage ‘voluntourism' encourages trafficking. Each visitor pays a ‘humanitarian donation' of approximately $350 and is required to bring two 50-pound suitcases of ‘supplies.' Lumos believes over 120 such volunteers visit each orphanage yearly.

Haiti is in the middle of a crisis where the number of so-called orphanages has skyrocketed. As more facilities are built, more children have to be found to fill them. Before the 2010 earthquake, the Haitian government estimated there were 300 orphanages. Three years later, in 2013, that had grown to more than 750.

"It was the reaction to a genuine susceptibility but also a perceived idea that children are systematically orphaned after an emergency," said Jamie Vernaelde, a researcher at Lumos.

Lumos volunteers found persons who had resided in orphanages. They told of routine beatings, deliberate withholding of food and even cases where they were refused the opportunity to study English as a way to to refrain them from interacting with international visitors.

"The (orphanage) director beat us at night. She would take us to our room and put us on our knees with our arms stretched out holding rocks. Sometimes she left us in the sun until she remembered us," one interviewee said.

Move To Community-Based Services

Lumos supports transitioning away from orphanages towards community-based services. When based in the community, services are less expensive and they provide a better outcome for the children.

"It's about strengthening families. It's about financing support for all communities," said Vernaelde.