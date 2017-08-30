Haiti’s In Need Of A Digital Revolution: Haiti Numérique 2030 Leads The Way

Over the past 20 years the word “Haiti” has been rarely associated in the news with progress, change or other great things. Since its inception last year, Haiti Numérique took up the challenging of activating a digital revolution in Haiti to bring Haiti’s infrastructure, education and society into the digital age.

We’ve missed the industrial revolution, but we cannot afford to miss this digital revolution if we want to leave a better Haiti for our sons and daughters.

Haiti Numerique 2030 is the yearly conference where discussions, speeches and debates about technology take place. It attracts a diverse group of people from students, tech aficionados and experts to political personalities. It’s one of the rare learning events where the audience mosaic is very diverse. The blend in the room represents Haiti and I believe that's a competitive advantage.

Besides the networking and educational value of the event, it’s also an opportunity for the Haitian Caribbean Information Technology Council to honor people who are currently leveraging technology to bring change in their respective industry. I was honored to have received the Youth Technology Leadership Award of excellence alongside other young people with an impressive body of work.

The involvement of legislators such as Youry Latortue, Jerry Tardieu, Gary Bodeau and the National Telecom Director is a sign the Haitian government is starting to respond to the call of Haiti Numerique and we can expect more policies and laws to shape the technological landscape.

This revolution cannot be unilateral--we need an inclusive solution. As Jim Collins said in his famous book Good to Great:

In fact, leaders of companies that go from good to great start not with “where” but with “who.” They start by getting the right people on the bus, the wrong people off the bus, and the right people in the right seats. And they stick with that discipline—first the people, then the direction—no matter how dire the circumstances.

As we venture into this challenging task, I hope to see more emerging voices like Henry Beaucejour, the initiator of Haiti Numerique. It takes boldness and passion to take on such a big quest.

Henry Beaucejour

We've lost many battles in recent years, we cannot afford to lose this one. The next generation is looking to us to make the right move.