A Look At Mecca, Islam's Holiest Site, At The Height Of The Hajj Pilgrimage

Pilgrims are required to obtain a special Hajj visa and travel with their passport and proof of vaccination. Mansour Al-Turki, a spokesperson for the kingdom’s Interior Ministry, told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday that over 450,000 were turned away for lack of legitimate visas.

Hajj has suffered several major accidents and security issues, including a number of stampedes in recent years that have killed hundreds of pilgrims at a time.

Going into this year’s Hajj, Saudi forces deployed more than 100,000 security forces to ensure the holy event runs smoothly.

In spite of security risks, Hajj offers pilgrims an experience that can be both physically challenging and spiritually fulfilling. As one pilgrim previously described to HuffPost: “Hajj requires extreme effort but then offers extreme beauty, peace and joy in return.”