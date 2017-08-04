Halle Berry Honors Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

In her newest film, “Kidnap,” Halle Berry plays a kick-ass mother who will stop at nothing to get her kidnapped son back. She brought some of that fierceness to the New York City premiere of the movie by repping another strong woman: Michelle Obama.

Berry wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the former first lady’s likeness and the words “Michelle My Belle.” The shirt is from Los Angeles-based brand The Spiders From Arts, and “Michelle My Belle” is a lyric from the Beatles song, “Michelle.”

“In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was... Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight,” Berry captioned an Instagram photo of herself in the shirt. She added thigh-high boots to complete the look:

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Berry’s fans went crazy for the shirt in her comments, asking where they can find one of their own. We’ve reached out to The Spiders From Arts to find out.

“I’d love that shirt in my closet,” one follower wrote, while another added, “I wish [the Obamas] were still in the White House.”

Berry isn’t the only actress to wear her post-presidency love for the Obamas. Meryl Streep made waves in June with a purse that had a picture of both Barack and Michelle Obama on it.

Meryl Streep has a custom purse with Barack and Michelle Obama's faces on it: https://t.co/4jgvaKoMcM pic.twitter.com/u9NnldYb8V — E! Online UK (@EOnlineUK) July 17, 2017