Halle Berry Dominates The Red Carpet At Toronto Film Festival

Halle Berry crushed the red carpet on Wednesday at the Toronto International Film Festival ― and we mean crushed.

The 51-year-old actress virtually ensured that all eyes were on her with a gorgeous plunging-neckline number from the Zuhair Murad Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Even the festival had to comment.

Shot on Huawei P10 Smartphone at the #TIFF17 KINGS premiere. Lit by God 🌤 pic.twitter.com/ljLHYHAIn5 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 13, 2017

The Academy Award winner was attending the premiere of her movie “Kings,” in which she plays a woman taking care of eight children during the 1992 Los Angeles riots that ignited after four LAPD officers were acquitted of beating Rodney King.

But it was her stunning ensemble that grabbed the attention before the actual screening. Here are a few other looks:

Walter McBride via Getty Images

Michael Tran via Getty Images

We figure Berry knew she had this look down. Check out the video she posted before the event.