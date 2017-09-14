HUFFPOST FINDS
09/14/2017 03:12 pm ET

11 Spot-On Halloween Costumes Perfect For Curly Hair

Embrace the curl this witchy season.

By Amanda Pena

If you have curly hair, you know the struggle of trying to find a Halloween costume that embraces your hair’s personality, rather than hides it. We usually have to slick it back, straighten it, or shove it under a wig when Oct. 31 rolls around each year. But, instead of denying your hair’s natural texture, why not make it the main feature of your costume?

We’ve rounded up some of the easiest and most clever costume ideas for those who want to show off their beautiful, textured tresses. Check out 11 Halloween costumes that perfectly complement your curly hair, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Carrie Bradshaw from 'Sex And The City'
    https://i.pinimg.com
    While you don't have to go full-blown, opening-credits Carrie Bradshaw in the pink tulle skirt and white tank (after all, it's October), Carrie's iconic style is perfect for curly haired ladies. If pink tulle isn't your thing, try her infamous baseball game look with this inexpensive faux fur jacket and a slinky black dress.
  • 2 Issa Rae from 'Insecure'
    https://cdnvox-cdncom
    While you might see a lot of Issa's looks this Halloween, it will be nearly impossible to find someone with the exact same look since her style is pretty eclectic. Her casual go-to consisting of a mismatched jacket, graphic tee, and high-waisted jeans will give you on-trend looks you can wear beyond the holiday, too.
  • 3 Prince
    http://saintheron.com
    If you've got dark, natural locks, Prince is a perfect lookalike for you. Grab this inexpensive, purple velvet jacket and pair it with this white ruffle top, and you're ready to slay.
  • 4 Sandy from 'Grease'
    https://i.pinimg.com
    If you've got blonde curls, Sandy makes for an easy Halloween costume. Grab some high-waisted leggings (like these for $16) and a black, off the shoulder top to complete the look. 
  • 5 Dionne Davenport from 'Clueless
    https://s1.favim.com
    For our gals with braids, Dionne is a fun, DIY Halloween look. Shop this under $60 plaid blazer here and this velvet hat, and you're well on your way to channeling the epitome of the 90s.
  • 6 Vivian from 'Pretty Woman'
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images (Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)
    Wondering how to create Vivian's infamous two-piece dress look? Lucky for you, Etsy has this exact outfit for less than $60.
  • 7 Hilary Banks from 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
    NBC via Getty Images (THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks -- Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank)
    Hilary can usually be seen with a colorful blazer, so her look is pretty easy to pull off. Brush out those curls for some more volume and throw on this yellow blazer for her classic look.
  • 8 Scary Spice
    https://ipinimgcom/736x/69/df/f5/69dff503557f64564537a57c2988def0--scary-spice-costume-leopardprintjpg
    Grab anything leopard print, rock a bold lip, pick that hair, and you're basically the curly-haired pop icon of the 90s. Try this satin leopard dress here for under $40 or this cute, one-shoulder leopard top.
  • 9 Hermione Granger from "Harry Potter'
    https://ipinimgcom/736x/01/55/c9/0155c99ffb370f36d12d50e5a141383f--hair-looks-hermione-hairjpg
    You've probably already got all the staples for this Halloween costume, (hair included). Top off this easy costume with the Gryffindor tie and you're set for some Halloween magic.
  • 10 Disco Queen
    CNN
    If you're trying to channel the original disco queen, opt for anything sparkly, like this sequin jumpsuit for under $40 or this sequin skirt.
  • 11 Slash
    http://www.911tabs.com
    This unisex curly-haired costume is pretty simple to recreate. Get yourself some cheap aviators and this Slash top hat and you're ready to rock.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Fashion Halloween Style Hair Care
11 Spot-On Halloween Costumes Perfect For Curly Hair

CONVERSATIONS