Hallucinations and Eclipses

For a few moments yesterday, the sun was blotted out and all that remained was an eerie twilight. People wore cheap sunglasses and cereal boxes to protect their sight. But it seemed worth it. Who wouldn’t want to bear witness to the suns eclipse? I slept through it. Tired from the day before which was spent in the pediatric emergency room with my 13 year old son. That was enough darkness for me.

My son has what I would call moderate anxiety which peaks to off-the-charts severe around any physical ailment. A twinge in his arm can set it off. He routinely gets nauseated and light-headed with any conversation about the human body. Anatomy class is a form of torture for him. He was complaining of abdominal pain for a few days which like any Nurse Practitioner Mom, I ignored and told him to relax and sit on the toilet. When that didn’t work and the pain continued, I had our friend- a urologist- come over and rule out a urinary tract infection. Peeing in the cup started his anxiety spiral and even when the results were negative and he was told it was all likely from holding in bodily functions I could tell my son was falling into the vortex of his anxious mind. As the sun went down, he ramped up and his breathing got faster and the tears came and all the worry in his heart bled out. Irrational and inconsolable, he was a wreck. I gave him a tablet of ativan- a common benzodiazepine used for anxiety ,nausea, seizures etc. We have an ample supply in this house and though it wasn’t his prescription, I figured it would help him settle down and go to sleep. He swallowed the pill and tried to calm down in his room.

Thirty minutes later, I heard him screaming. Not a pain scream. No, not at all. I know that scream. This was a scream of terror. I ran to his room to find him staring out the window pointing at my car parked in the driveway yelling “They’re hijacking your car, mommy!” “They have guns!” “Lock the doors!” I looked out the window, terrified myself, and saw my stationary car in the driveway on a quiet suburban night like all other nights. Things rapidly intensified and my little man couldn’t stop pacing and screaming out all the things he was seeing. None of them trippy or fun. All of them terrifying.He saw bugs crawling on the walls, armed men at the window and houses on fire. No matter how many times I reassured him that these were hallucinations and he was safe, he couldn’t sit still, constantly on the lookout for the next life threatening danger.

I knew in some recess of my brain that this was likely ativan induced. The rational cortex tried to prevail and convince me that this would pass as the drug got metabolized. But the rest of my brain went to the darkness. He’s at the right age and gender for new onset schizophrenia. What if this was the beginning of a life of demons? What if my son was manifesting signs of the most awful prison sentence of his mind? I convinced myself that it couldn’t be so mainly because I truly believe I could not cope with that. Flawed and naive logic, the darkness answered.

I held him and tried and tried and tried to rationalize with him. It was like trying to communicate with a hamster. There was no understanding at all. His eyes were filled with terror and he was cold and clammy and pitiful. I put him in the minivan with his eyes closed so he wouldn’t see the danger that was so real to him that night. We drove to the ER amidst yelps and screams every time he though he saw another monster/dead body/insect. I signed his name and birthday and reason for visit and I felt shame in writing down “visual hallucinations”. He was fairly calm in the waiting room, gripping my hand but once we were safely behind the closed door of the exam room, the hallucinations came roaring back. His mind was on fire, and he couldn’t get out of it.

The nurse was calming and validating and I loved her for being so kind to my son. She turned on the TV but only let him watch a light show (he wanted to watch the Charlottesville protests but she refused). I, on the other hand, became one big, inept, terrified mother. She let me be that and I loved her even more. The doctor came in and I immediately vomited out my most pressing concern. “Is this schizophrenia? Just tell me it’s not and I’ll be ok”. She shook her head and said that given the history of taking the ativan prior to the unraveling of his mind, it’s most likely an adverse reaction to the benzos. I didn’t fully believe her. But the part of me that did wanted to pray to something in gratitude.

Slowly, painfully, with intermittent blips- my son settled down. It took hours. In those hours, I rocked on a purple pleather recliner watching my son go mad and then get sane again. I was helpless. I couldn’t kiss it and make it better. I couldn’t put a band-aid on and tell him to walk it off. I could only watch him suffer. We drove home from the ER in silence. I watched my son- his hair falling over his tired eyes- trying to fall asleep. I thought about all the mothers who don’t have the perfectly logical explanation of an adverse effect of a medicine to wash away the horror of the experience. I thought about all the mothers on pleather recliners who just have to watch their child suffer, locked in their monkey mind. I don’t know if I could do it. It’s a kind of hell that’s hard to describe and I only experienced it for a few hours. I rocked in that chair more out of necessity to feel my feet touch the floor and know that I was still on terra firma even though my son wasn’t. I could take care of him, please let me be able to take care of him- I pleaded to myself meditatively.