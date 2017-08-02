Halo Top Ice Cream Just Outsold Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs

By Holly Van Hare

It’s official: Low-calorie ice cream has beat out the real stuff in grocery stores across the US

courtesy of Halo Top We can't get enough of these best-selling pints.

On July 31, diets won.

Halo Top, the low-calorie ice cream sensation, officially outsold the biggest ice cream brands on the market: Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Dazs. One or the other of the two classic creamy contenders has held the number one spot on sales lists for years — and never even blinked an eye at new frosty, sweet competitors.

Until ice cream became diet-friendly and delicious, and the world turned upside down.

High-protein ice cream is in. Indulgent dessert is out. For just 240-360 calories per pint, consumers can gorge themselves on sweet cream and sugary scoops without experiencing any of the sickening consequences of downing a pint of normal ice cream.

And they went crazy for it. As soon as Halo Top was discovered in freezer aisles, sales exploded. “The brand saw a 2,500 percent increase in sales last year and is on track for another record-breaking year,” Halo Top reported in their press release.

The product doesn’t, of course, taste the same as the real stuff. It’s not as rich, it’s not as thick, and many report an off-kilter texture and flavor they couldn’t get past. “It's like ice milk, except even denser and more flaky,” said one reviewer at Walmart.

But the nay-sayers are the drowned-out exception. The adoration for Halo Top ice cream is overwhelming, saturating Internet conversation and freezer aisles nationwide.

“Y'all. This ish is good,” said one enthusiastic review.

“I'm impressed with this ice cream, it doesn't taste diet at all!” said another.

One college student was even inspired to eat nothing but the pints for an entire week.

The crazed fans don’t go unnoticed. “The reason we’ve taken the number one spot is simple: We have amazing fans,” said CEO and founder Justin Woolverton. “We are eternally grateful to them for even allowing us to exist, let alone thrive.”

And thrive they will. We hear their cream-crafting wizards have some exciting things in the works — so we’ll be listening carefully for future news. In the meantime, we’ll just be over here gorging ourselves on scoop after divine scoop.