Hambantota Port becomes a Chinese Colony Remains a Worry for India

It seems that China has chosen wrong path and immoral way to emerge as a super power by 2040 by making investments into developing & poor countries which are all strategically located especially in Indian Ocean Region. And, it wants boost its trade with various countries across the globe through New Silk Route, popularly known as one belt One Road (OBOR).

Chinese strategy is to make every country its colony and to increase its dominance over Indian Ocean and South China Sea. According to some reports, from the beginning of 21st century China has been spent US$9000 billion in various countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe in loans and debts.

These countries can’t be repaid debts to China because projects don’t make profits. As a result these countries will be, sold and lost sovereignty to China as a way of paying down some of that loans, turned into Chinese colony. Similarly, it is happening in Sri Lanka.

China, keeps eye on Sri Lanka as a part of its Strategy, has been invested millions of dollars in Sri Lanka's infrastructure at Interest rate of 6.5 percent (to build roads, ports and airports) from civil war ended in 2009.

China has spent millions of USD on the the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, Mattala Airport, Katunayake Expressway, Moragahakanda Project, and the Southern Expressway.

These projects are unable to make profits and Sri Lankan Government has been struggling problems to repay loans to China. Hambantota is one of the projects constructed by Chinese Investments with the estimated cost of USD1.4 billion and now it is found Unviable commercially.

Recently, as a result of that, Sri Lanka signed a deal with China to sell an 80 percent stake in the Hambantota port to Chinese state-run firm known as China Merchants Ports Holdings (CMPH) to operate port as a way of paying down some of that debt. CMPH will have a 99-year lease on the port and about 15,000 acres nearby for economic zone. It shows that Sri Lanka is going to be sold to China.

China has emerged as Sri Lanka’s largest lender and trading partner with more than $8 billion. Sri Lanka strategically located in The Indian Ocean which will play a great role in driving global economy.

China is interested in the trade and geo-political potential of Hambantota. Given the geo strategic location of Hambantota at centre of key energy shipping routes in the Indian Ocean connecting the Middle East and East Asia, China is not only focusing on trade and energy security but also trying to expand its political and military dominance over Port and the Indian Ocean.

China shows its keen interest to investment in Sri Lanka into Projects to protect its commercial and strategic interests in Indian Ocean Region and it wants to use port as a key part of its controversial OBOR initiative.

Sri Lanka becomes a Chinese Colony

When Rajapaksa was in power, his government and China signed agreements related to projects, Maithripala Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe as opposition leaders described all these agreements as anti national and both leaders were demanded to government to cancel all agreements. With the promise to review all Chinese projects as per national interest, they came into power in 2015 since then without changing any rules and regulations of agreements their government (New Coalition of National Unity Government) has also been doing everything to satisfy China as Rajapaksa Government did.

Now, locals should get ready to loss their homes and their livelihood to projects. They are dependent on fishing in Hambantota port area, and it is time to them to forget &give up their occupation. These projects violate environmental laws and, are causing to deforestation.

Recently, in Sri Lanka, there was debated over investments and Port in Parliament but discussion on some of main issues related to projects did not take place. It clearly shows that government was hiding some of agreement clauses (might be in favour of China) without discussion.

Previous Government wanted give 750 acres to Industrial Zone to China, but Chinese government reputedly demanded 15000 acres where people live and do their farming. Due to the Chinese pressure, without considering its sovereignty, food security and local’s livelihood, Sri Lankan government has given its land that 15,000 acres to China for 99 years on lease along with Port.

Without thinking of national interest and, by involving in corruption and bribes, Rajapaksa government welcomed Chinese investments into Country with red carpet. As a result, Colombo has been struggling to repay a $ 8 billion debt to China.

Sri Lankas total debt stands at $64bn, out of which nearly 13% to China, about 95% of all government revenues go towards debt repayment, and Beijing is now showing its interest to offer an estimated additional $ 24 billion under the OBOR initiative as a plan to interfere into decision making of government in Colombo.

Before the Independence of Sri Lanka, this Island ruled by three European countries and now similarly it seems that Sri Lank will be ruled by Chinese hegemony and Investments.

China’s economic dominance over Sri Lanka will be posing a threat not only to India but also whole Indian Ocean Region.

India’s Worry

The Chinese presence in Sri Lanka will remain a worry for India and its domination over the port will not be a very pleasant thing for India.

Although Sri Lanka says “naval ships of other countries will not reach to port without its permission”, there are some doubts rising in India about the hurry shown by the Sri Lankan government to sign the deal without the agreement being debated in parliament.

Since 2015, Hambantota has been functioning but it has got only 14 ships a year and seen lost Rs 135 billion. It is not viable commercially which shows that Chinese are for reasons other than commercial considerations as its strategic location on the busy sea lanes between Asia and Europe.

India worries about China which tries to Isolate India in South Asia by steadily expanding footprint in the region – Beijing has been spending billions of dollars to build infrastructure in South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

To reduce economic and political influence of India in Indian Ocean, in the name of String of Pearls, Beijing has been pumping billions of dollars to build & operate ports in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

China has already made its presence in neighbouring Pakistan with Gwadar port to be linked with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passes through POK. In July 2017, On the Horn of Africa, Beijing has made already its presence with the opening of its first ever foreign military base at Djibouti.

Chinese submarines visited the Colombo port in 2014 and China has continued to send its naval ships into Indian Ocean to pose a threat to India’s Security. As India and China were locked in face off in Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, Concerns over Chinese military deployment had started mounting with an increase in activity by Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean region.

As part of ‘String of Pearls Policy’, to Challenge India Security, China wants to use Hambantota Port along with Djibouti and ports in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Chinese presence in Sri Lanka and at Hambantota Port will be posing threat to India’s Interests in IOR.