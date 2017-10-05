TASTE
Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper

This brand isn't afraid of getting saucy.

Hamburger Helper has suddenly become a Twitter hero. 

The Helper glove has no love for misogynistic tweets.

Some rando on Twitter attempted to dish out dating advice to woman, claiming that preparing Hamburger Helper “doesn’t make you wife material.” 

Nashville-based “aspiring agent” Chris wrote: 

Hamburger Helper ― or, as the brand is known these days, just Helper ― wasn’t having it. 

The company’s Twitter account, complete with the friendly glove-mascot, turned up the heat: 

Once Hamburger Helper called attention to the tweet, the burns kept on coming.

Here’s a sampling:  

 

 

 

