Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper

The Helper glove has no love for misogynistic tweets.

Some rando on Twitter attempted to dish out dating advice to woman, claiming that preparing Hamburger Helper “doesn’t make you wife material.”

Nashville-based “aspiring agent” Chris wrote:

PSA:Knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn't make you wife material. pic.twitter.com/78FSxd9XL7 — chris (@CBEV_3) October 2, 2017

Hamburger Helper ― or, as the brand is known these days, just Helper ― wasn’t having it.

The company’s Twitter account, complete with the friendly glove-mascot, turned up the heat:

And this makes you husband material? https://t.co/S7oBO1KknZ — Helper (@helper) October 4, 2017

Once Hamburger Helper called attention to the tweet, the burns kept on coming.

Here’s a sampling:

And this is why you’re single. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JmsN2kedVf — Charmaine Dulak (@CharmaineDulak) October 5, 2017

Sonned by a cartoon glove. Twitter 2017. pic.twitter.com/DgBWrmS0YC — Kunta Kanye (@Chill_Smiff) October 4, 2017

Lmao you got crushed by a brand you resent — Michael (@MLHS_Mike) October 5, 2017

drag him you sexy ass glove — Run The Ghouls 👉💀 (@DirectingTitan) October 5, 2017

This is the sound of one hand clapping back. — Will McAuliffe (@wmcauliffe) October 5, 2017

Daaaamn! He got beef stroganoff’d — Alfred Green (@alfred_green) October 5, 2017