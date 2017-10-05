Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper

The Helper glove has no love for misogynistic tweets.
Some rando on Twitter attempted to dish out dating advice to woman, claiming that preparing Hamburger Helper “doesn’t make you wife material.”
Nashville-based “aspiring agent” Chris wrote:
Hamburger Helper ― or, as the brand is known these days, just Helper ― wasn’t having it.
The company’s Twitter account, complete with the friendly glove-mascot, turned up the heat:
Once Hamburger Helper called attention to the tweet, the burns kept on coming.
Here’s a sampling:
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Burger Recipes
PHOTO GALLERY
Burger Recipes
CONVERSATIONS