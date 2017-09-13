Handsome Hair for the Fellas

For many years, when folks styled their hair, the tradition was for women go to what was then known as the “Beauty Shop” and men would go to the “Barber Shop”. In my mind, this perfectly fits the cliché’, “the more things change, the more they stay the same”.

Nowadays, men are more into their style than ever before. We are seeing an array of looks from shorter Pompadour styles with cleanly shaved parts to fades. And, line ups seem to be evolving into an art of their own.

Products have also become an important fixture in the male arsenal of products. We now see a wide range of gels with different levels of hold as well as multiple finishing pomades that adorn the shelves of our local stores, barber shops and salons. There are also texture creams that provide for a fresh wet look.

Years ago there were a limited number of men who wore hairspray on a regular basis. Today, it can be found easily in many men’s daily toiletries. I like to recommend my “CLUTCH“ hairspray. This is a product that is a very versatile spray allowing for both movement and hold. It’s specifically formulated to limit buildup on the hair and it has a beautiful transgender scent.

It’s so cool to see men taking pride in their hair. Being behind the chair for as many years as I have, I enjoy seeing my male clientele embrace their hair as an asset that they want to take care of and style. It’s especially fun for me, as the mother of boys, to see my children’s willingness and enthusiasm when it comes to trying new styles and products.