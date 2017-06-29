Hannibal Buress sent his “alter ego” to the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The comedian, who plays a teacher named Coach Wilson in the upcoming Marvel film, put out a call on social media on Wednesday for a “look-alike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight,” per Entertainment Weekly. Buress also said in the now-deleted tweet that the gig paid $500 and requested photos.

And it seems Buress pulled the stunt off. Later in the day, the former “Broad City” actor posted a photo of “Hannibal Buress” on Twitter. And boy, is it not him.

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

But if you’re not quite convinced, Buress also posted a link to Entertainment Weekly’s article about the intentional swap and captioned it, “It’s called extreme FOMO.”

He also posted a similar sentiment on Instagram:

The man who went in Buress’ place is named Joe Carroll, according to EW.

He describes himself as an author, director and actor from Nashville, currently residing in Los Angeles.

