Hannibal Buress sent his “alter ego” to the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
The comedian, who plays a teacher named Coach Wilson in the upcoming Marvel film, put out a call on social media on Wednesday for a “look-alike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight,” per Entertainment Weekly. Buress also said in the now-deleted tweet that the gig paid $500 and requested photos.
And it seems Buress pulled the stunt off. Later in the day, the former “Broad City” actor posted a photo of “Hannibal Buress” on Twitter. And boy, is it not him.
But if you’re not quite convinced, Buress also posted a link to Entertainment Weekly’s article about the intentional swap and captioned it, “It’s called extreme FOMO.”
He also posted a similar sentiment on Instagram:
The man who went in Buress’ place is named Joe Carroll, according to EW.
He describes himself as an author, director and actor from Nashville, currently residing in Los Angeles.
Buress hasn’t given a reason as to why he couldn’t make the premiere, but maybe he was inspired by his “Spider-Man” role as a teacher, took a cue from students and just wanted to play hooky.
